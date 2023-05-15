AC Cars, the British company that built the Ace sports car used by Carroll Shelby in the 1960s to create the original Shelby Cobra, is still kicking and has just launched a new sports car. The new car is a modern take on the Cobra, and it features a Ford 5.0-liter V-8 under the hood.

Aston Martin has provided a teaser look at its new grand tourer that will replace the DB11 later this year. The new car, which is rumored to be called a DB12, will be an update of the DB11 rather than a true redesign, and teaser photos point to changes inside and out.

Vin Diesel has previously said the “Fast and Furious” storyline would end in 2024 with an 11th movie, but at the Rome premiere of the 10th movie, “Fast X,” he let slip that studio bosses want to do two more moves to complete the saga.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

