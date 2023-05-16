The Hyundai N performance skunkworks is close to revealing its first electric vehicle in the form of a tuned Ioniq 5. A prototype has been spotted, revealing many of the design details pegged for the hot crossover.

A prototype has also been spotted for a new electric crossover that Volvo will position below its compact XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge. The newcomer will be called an EX30, and Volvo has confirmed it for sale in the U.S.

The current R35-generation Nissan GT-R has been on sale since the 2009 model year, and it shows no signs of going away. Nissan has introduced a fresh round of updates for the 2024 model year, as well as a steep increase in pricing.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N spy shots and video

2025 Volvo EX30 spy shots

2024 Nissan GT-R sees prices rise, now starts at $122,885

Review: 2023 GMC Canyon

Review: 2024 Porsche Cayenne S celebrates the V-8

Review: 2024 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid bridges the EV gap

Lamborghini built an Urus inspired by a V-12 track car

Jeep Gladiator vs. Toyota Tacoma: Compare Trucks

Cruise robotaxi service to expand to Dallas, Houston in 2023

Stellantis-LG battery plant stalls due to lack of Canadian support