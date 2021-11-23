The first Hennessey Venom F5 has been delivered to its owner, Hennessey Performance Engineering revealed on Monday via a Twitter post.

The post included a statement that more key announcements are coming soon, along with a video showing the first customer example of the hypercar in what's presumably the owner's garage.

The first Hennessey Venom F5 has been delivered to its owner! Please follow us on Twitter for several important announcements coming soon! Twitter: @hennesseyperf #hennessey #venomf5 #poweredbypennzoil #homesweethome pic.twitter.com/MjX92zYJgY — HennesseyPerformance (@HennesseyPerf) November 22, 2021

You'll notice some other beauties in the short clip including the Ferrari LaFerrari, McLaren P1 and Porsche 918 Spyder, plus a more modern McLaren Senna as well as an original C1 Chevrolet Corvette. It also looks like a couple of classic sport prototype racers are present.

Hennessey plans to build just 24 examples of the 1,817-hp Venom F5, each priced from $2.1 million. That's certainly a low run, but there were even fewer examples of the car's predecessor, the Venom GT, built—13 to be exact.

Hennessey confirmed during 2021 Monterey Car Week that all build slots are gone, which is impressive due to the car requiring a Show and Display title due to a lack of airbags. The company hasn't ruled out additional versions of the car, however. A possibility that has already been hinted at is a high-downforce version for track driving. An open-top version could also be a possibility at some point.

But what about a top-speed run? Hennessey boss John Hennessey in 2018 said he fully intends to attempt a land speed record with the Venom F5. The current record for production cars is the 282.9 mph set by the SSC Tuatara in January. A Bugatti Chiron was clocked at 304.773 mph in 2019, though this isn't considered a record due to only a single run being made. Hennessey quotes a top speed of 311 mph for the Venom F5.

Hennessey already knows someone working for the state of Texas, where the company is based, who could get a stretch of highway closed off for the Venom F5's top-speed run. Alternatively, he could arrange usage of the same stretch of highway near Pahrump, Nevada, which Koenigsegg has previously used for a record run with the Agera RS in 2017.

We'll have to wait and see.