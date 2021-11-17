The Porsche Taycan has brought Porsche into the electric era with the performance expected of the brand. On Wednesday, Porsche unveiled the sportiest version yet, the Taycan GTS, which also marks the debut of the Sport Turismo body style.

But the Taycan already offers a wagon body style, right? Yes, but that's the Cross Turismo with 0.8 inch more ground clearance and black fender cladding. The Sport Turismo has the same ride height as the sedan and tuning that's meant to be sportier. Thus the name.

Both the Taycan GTS sedan and GTS Sport Turismo get the electric motors and inverters from the Turbo model, and they make the same 626 lb-ft of torque as the Turbo, but horsepower drops from 670 in the Turbo to 590 in the GTS. A Porsche spokesperson told Motor Authority the idea behind that change was to avoid taxing the larger rear motor as much. The GTS version will dissipate heat better and offer more repeatable performance than the Turbo version, which is almost maxed out. Porsche quotes a 0-60 mph time of 3.5 seconds for both body styles and says it has tuned the synthetic sound of the motors to be deeper and louder.

2022 Porsche Taycan GTS

Like other Taycans, the GTS models use a 2-speed rear transmission. They also get larger 93.4-kwh battery pack and 800-volt architecture that can handle charging speeds of up to 270 kw. Porsche says at that rate, the Taycan GTS can charge from 5% to 80% in 22 and a half minutes.

The Taycan GTS rides on the air suspension with adaptive dampers suspension from the Turbo models, but Porsche says it calibrated the suspension to make the car more responsive and connected to the road. Standard performance hardware includes a mechanical torque-vectoring rear differential, and the Sport Chrono package that adds a steering wheel mode dial and digital and analog dashboard clock. Options include rear-axle steering, active front and rear anti-roll bars, and 21-inch wheels. The options are even tuned for the GTS's sportier flavor.

Standard 15.4-inch front rotors (1.2 inches larger than those of the 4S model) with six-piston calipers and 14.1-inch rear rotors with four-piston calipers provide the stopping power. Porsche also offers its surface-coated and carbon-ceramic brakes.

2022 Porsche Taycan GTS

Interior upgrades for the GTS include 18-way power-adjustable front seats with GTS logos in the headrests, brushed black aluminum trim and door sills, and synthetic suede on the dash, steering wheel, and headliner. A GTS Interior Package adds Carmine Red or Chalk stitching with matching seat belts and matte carbon trim. The interior has the same 15.7 cubic feet of cargo space as the Cross Turismo and 42.8 cubic feet with the rear seat folded down.

2022 Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo

Porsche says the Sport Turismo body style is more sharpened for the road, while the Cross Turismo exemplifies all-weather, all-road capability, though only with a slightly higher ground clearance. Also compared to the Cross Turismo, the Sport Turismo has a standard SportDesign front fascia, Turbo side skirts with the GTS logo, a body color instead of gloss black rear spoiler, and no cladding over the wheel cutouts. Other GTS details include gloss back on the side skirts, window trim, and an inlay on the rear diffuser; 20-inch wheels from the Taycan Turbo S but with a satin-black finish; a black rear light strip; and tinted black matrix LED headlights.

Like the Cross Turismo body, the Sport Turismo comes standard with a glass roof. A Variable Light Control version of this roof lets owners pick from four patterns: clear, matte, 40%, and 60%.

The Taycan GTS sedan starts at $132,750 and the Sport Turismo costs $134,650. Both models are available for order now with delivery scheduled for the second quarter of 2022.

