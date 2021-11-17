Porsche has a new customer race car for the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge and SRO GT4 America classes, and it's based on the most extreme 718 Cayman yet. Porsche unveiled the 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport Wednesday at the Los Angeles auto show.

Like the 2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS, the Clubsport draws its power from the brand's naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-6. In the race car, it spins out 500 hp, 75 more than the 3.8-liter flat-6 in the last GT4 Clubsport, and 343 lb-ft of torque, up from 313 lb-ft. An optimized air intake helps the engine achieve max power at 8,300 rpm, 800 revs higher than the 3.8, and it redlines at 9,000 rpm. The engine is also used in the 911 GT3 Cup race car. Also like the 718 GT4 RS road car, the race car comes only with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission, which replaces a 6-speed version in the last Clubsport, and all of its gear ratios are shorter.

Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport

Porsche offer three spring rates, and outfits the 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport with two-way adjustable racing shocks with revised valve characteristics; adjustable double-blade front and rear anti-roll bars; and adjustable camber, toe, and ride height (check out the extreme negative camber up front in the photos). Vented and slotted 13.8-inch rotors are fed air through NACA ducts in the frunk lid. Porsche also tunes the stability control for the track, and adds a switch for it, the traction control, and the ABS.

Aerodynamic additions include front dive planes and a larger front spoiler lip that increase front downforce. The front fenders have 911 GT3 R-inspired vents that work with air curtains to smooth out the air around the front wheels. The underbody is covered to optimize airflow to the rear diffuser. At the back, the rear wing sits on swan neck struts, has a 0.8-inch Gurney flap, and is adjustable two ways.

The 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport's body uses more of the sustainable flax-based fiber composite that debuted in the last Clubsport for its body panels. It's used for the doors, rear wing, frunk lid, fenders, front aero components, and even the steering wheel. Its use in racing could be a precursor to appearing on road cars.

Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport

Ready to race from the box, the 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport comes with a welded-in roll cage, an adjustable Recaro racing seat, a six-point racing harness, a fire extinguisher system, a built-in air-jack system with three jacks, and a 30.4-gallon fuel cell. Some tracks have strict noise limits, so Porsche offers two exhaust systems, as well as fitment for additional headlights and openings in the frunk lid for a quick fueling conversion.

This is the third Cayman GT4 Clubsport. The first arrived in 2016 and Porsche sold 421 of them through 2018. The next debuted in 2019 and Porsche has sold about 500 so far. This homologated racer has a starting price of $229,000. U.S. buyers can get it from Porsche Motorsport North America.

