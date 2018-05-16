2019 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport race car storms Monza

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Porsche motorsport engineers headed to Italy's Monza circuit in late April to conduct early tests of several race cars coming for 2019.

Among them was the racing version of the upcoming 718 Cayman GT4 road car, which is expected to carry the Clubsport name of its predecessor (shown below).

There aren't any solid details on the 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport but we can expect a naturally aspirated flat-6 behind the cabin, possibly displacing 4.0 liters this time around. The engine should be the same unit fitted to the 718 Cayman GT4 road car.

A video showing some testing of the 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport reveals a much larger wing compared to the car's predecessor and a more aggressive rear diffuser with exhaust tips mounted at the sides instead of at the center.

2016 Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport Enlarge Photo

Another key change with the new 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport will be increased availability. Porsche built roughly 400 examples of the Cayman GT4 Clubsport but this is expected to be increased for the 718 version to meet growing demand particularly from emerging markets.

Just some of the eligible competitions for the car include the VLN series, GT4 European Series, British GT Championship, Sports Cup Challenge, Continental Tire Sportscar Challenge and the Pirelli World Challenge.

While the 718 Cayman GT4 road car, which may don an RS badge too, will be revealed later this year, the racing version isn't expected until early next.