Buyers of the 2022 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody and 2022 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody no longer need to be limited to the standard color palette on offer.

That's because Dodge is introducing a special Jailbreak model that unlocks color options for the cars when ordering, not just for the exterior but also interior trim options and badging. For example, there are multiple options for things like the seats, steering wheel, seat belts and floor mats. There are also options for the wheels and brake calipers.

For buyers who can't decide or don't trust their own design skills, Dodge will also have some pre-set combinations. Two that were mentioned by Dodge were Old School and Brass Funky. Old School adds an F8 Green exterior and combines this with gray accents inside and out, as shown on the Challenger in the gallery. Brass Funky combines a Hellraisin exterior with sepia accents, as shown on the Charger.

We're told that a powertrain calibration for the 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 is also included, which boosts output to 807 hp, up from the stock 797 hp. The new figure matches the output of the Challenger SRT Super Stock which is still on offer for the 2022 model year.

The Jailbreak model adds a premium of $995 to the price of the Challenger and Charger flagships, and will be available to order later this year. Full pricing for the 2022 Challenger and Charger lineups is yet to be announced.

The announcement of the Jailbreak models is the latest phase of Dodge's Never Lift campaign that was initiated earlier in November and will see the muscle car brand make at least one major product announcement or other enthusiast-related news item every three months over the next 24 months.