The Dodge Challenger has been with us since 2008, but thanks to continual improvements and new packages buyers have been kept keen. Sales in the U.S. have averaged more than 60,000 units annually for the past six years and 2021's total is right on trend.

For 2022, the main change is a new Jailbreak option for the Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody. It unlocks color options when ordering, not just for the exterior but also interior trim options and badging.

Dodge's Deluxe Security Alarm is now also a standard feature on the R/T Scat Pack, SRT Hellcat, SRT Hellcat Redeye and SRT Super Stock models. For other models in the 2022 Challenger lineup, the alarm is included with the Driver Convenience Group.

For performance fans, Dodge has launched the Direct Connection performance parts program. Direct Connection is an on-again, off-again program first introduced by Chrysler in 1974 to offer factory upgrades for Chrysler, Dodge and Plymouth cars.

For the modern parts program, there will be parts for the driveline, powertrain and suspension, including various stages from mild to wild. These will be factory-backed parts so won't void any emissions regulations and will be warranty friendly when installed by an approved dealership. The parts will be available through specialist performance dealerships Dodge calls its Power Brokers. More details on the parts program will be announced over the course of the coming year.

2022 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody Jailbreak 2022 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody Jailbreak 2022 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody Jailbreak

As was the case in previous years, the 2022 Challenger lineup starts with the V-6-powered SXT. The V-6 is a 3.6-liter unit good for 303 hp. While it only comes with an 8-speed automatic, the engine can be had with rear- or all-wheel drive.

Most models come exclusively with the 8-speed auto, though buyers of the R/T, R/T Scat Pack and SRT Hellcat can choose a 6-speed manual as an alternative.

Buyers after a V-8 need to start at the R/T. Here you get a 5.7-liter V-8 with 375 hp. Next up the line is the R/T Scat Pack which swaps in a 6.4-liter V-8 good for 485 hp. Above this you're looking at supercharged power, specifically the 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 known as the Hellcat. The engine offers 717 hp in the SRT Hellcat, 797 hp in the SRT Hellcat Redeye, and 807 hp in the SRT Super Stock.

Deliveries of the 2022 Dodge Challenger start in early 2022. Pricing information is yet to be announced.

As for the future of the Challenger, Dodge is likely to continue offering updates until the brand makes a permanent shift to electric power. Dodge has already confirmed that it will launch its first electric muscle car as soon as 2024.

The full 2022 lineup is listed below:

2022 Dodge Challenger SXT

2022 Dodge Challenger SXT AWD

2022 Dodge Challenger GT

2022 Dodge Challenger GT AWD

2022 Dodge Challenger R/T

2022 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack (available with Widebody)

2022 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat (available with Widebody)

2022 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye (available with Widebody)

2022 Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock (Widebody only)

