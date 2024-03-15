Nissan isn't done with updates for its 2024 GT-R, which went on sale last summer with a starting price of $122,885, including a $1,895 destination charge.

The automaker on Friday announced the new T-spec Takumi and Skyline special editions, both of which are due on sale in limited numbers this summer. Pricing information will be announced closer to the market launch.

The T-spec Takumi Edition has been developed as a tribute to the master craftspeople, known as takumi, who are responsible for hand-assembling the GT-R's twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter V-6 engine. Special features of the car include its Midnight Purple paint finish in combination with a Mori Green interior. The cars also come with a few unique touches under the hood, including a gold color for the VIN plate and red color for the script used on a plaque naming the person who worked on the engine.

Like all 2024 GT-R T-spec models, the Takumi Edition is based on the GT-R's Premium grade and benefits from a few extras, including some from the hardcore Nismo grade. The extras include wider front fenders, carbon-ceramic brake rotors, gold-painted 20-inch wheels, and a combination of leather and suede in the interior.

2024 Nissan GT-R T-spec Takumi Edition

The Skyline Edition is also based on the Premium grade, and wears the R34-generation Skyline GT-R's signature Bayside Blue paint finish. The interior trim features a new sky blue color called Sora Blue.

No extra horsepower has been announced, meaning the cars should match the 565-hp output of the regular Premium grade.

The 2024 model year brought revised designs for the GT-R's front and rear fascias and rear wing, which according to Nissan help improve downforce while reducing drag. The 600-hp Nismo grade also received a new rear wing design that features swan neck-style struts and 10% more surface area. Other changes previously announced for 2024 include the return of the T-spec grade, as well as the availability of some heritage colors.

The current GT-R, internally known as the R35 to those who know their GT-Rs from their Skylines, has been on sale since the 2009 model year. Nissan remains quiet on plans for its next GT-R, the R36, though the automaker has hinted at a new platform and possibly some form of electrification.