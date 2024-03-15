Nissan has announced two new special editions that join the 2024 GT-R lineup. They feature some of the most desirable colors from the GT-R's past, including the iconic Bayside Blue that first featured on the R34-generation Skyline GT-R.

BMW is out testing a prototype that's likely to be the next-generation iX3. The vehicle is thought to be one of the Neue Klasse EVs that BMW plans to roll out in the coming years, and should offer a lot more range than the current iX3 thanks to the adoption of BMW's latest battery designs.

Honda and Nissan have confirmed they're looking to partner in the areas of electric vehicles and software development. It's still early days, but the partnership may lead to the two automakers' future EVs sharing key components.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

