We drove the 2024 Lincoln Nautilus, the Rivian R1X trademark surfaced, and the timeline for a Porsche 911 hybrid became clear. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

We drove the 2024 Lincoln Nautilus and found it steps up the screens while delving a half-step into the electrified future. The hybrid is efficient, and the entire package delivers a relaxing experience.

The 2026 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II began cold-weather testing on public roads. The updated luxury barge sported revisions to its front bumper and lighting elements. A debut in 2025 is expected.

A Rivian R1X could be bound for production. Rivian filed a trademark application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for the R1X name. The 1 likely indicates a small size, while the X could signify it's a performance-oriented model.

The 2025 Polestar 3 will cost $74,800 when it arrives this summer. Polestar detailed the electric luxury crossover SUV's lineup and prices, which included a $10,500 price drop from the originally stated $85,300. Every Polestar 3 will feature a dual-motor powertrain with all-wheel drive.

The Porsche 911 hybrid variant will debut this summer. The automaker confirmed the reveal of the electrified version of the iconic sports car is now just a few months out after discussing the model for years. The 911 hybrid is expected to focus on performance rather than efficiency and not feature a plug.