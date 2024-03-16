The 2025 Polestar 3 was priced this week and confirmed to start deliveries in the next few months. The electric midsize SUV will bring with it clean Swedish design, seating for five, and up to 517 hp.

2025 Audi A3

Audi's A3 compact range receives a mid-cycle refresh for the 2025 model year. Revealed this week, the updates are subtle, but the S3 variant is confirmed to be getting more power and some drivetrain technology borrowed from the RS 3.

2026 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

Rolls-Royce was spotted testing a prototype for an updated Ghost. The car is expected to be one of Rolls-Royce's last gas-powered model launches, as the marque is committed to going the full-electric route by the end of the decade.

2026 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe EV spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

Also out testing was Mercedes-Benz AMG's first dedicated EV. The vehicle will be a large fastback with a rumored output approaching 1,000 hp.

2024 Lincoln Nautilus

One of the vehicles we tested this week was the redesigned 2024 Lincoln Nautilus. The crossover has grown slightly compared to its predecessor, and inside sits a 48.0-inch full-width screen at the base of the windshield.

2025 Mercedes-Benz AMG E 53 Hybrid

Mercedes-Benz has just launched a redesigned E-Class and it will soon be followed by its E 53 variant developed by AMG. Revealed this week, the latest E 53 sticks with a turbocharged inline-6 engine but pairs this with a powerful electric motor to deliver a combined output that matches the output of the former E 63's V-8.

2024 Nissan GT-R Skyline Edition

And finally, Nissan announced two new special editions that join the 2024 GT-R lineup. They feature some of the most desirable colors from the GT-R's past, including the iconic Bayside Blue that was first featured on the R34-generation Skyline GT-R.