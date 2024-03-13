After some delay, Polestar's 3 midsize SUV is finally set to start deliveries in the U.S. this summer, the Swedish performance EV brand announced on Wednesday.

The 3 will arrive as a 2025 model, and with a starting price of $74,800, including a $1,400 destination charge. Previously, it was due as a 2024 model and with a starting price of $85,300.

Software-related issues pushed back the launch of the 3 as well as the launch of its Volvo EX90 corporate cousin, but the delay meant Polestar was able to ready additional options to help lower the price of entry.

The Polestar 3 comes standard with a 111-kwh Long Range battery capable of DC fast-charging at up to 250 kw, a Dual Motor all-wheel-drive system, and a 14.5-inch touchscreen display with a portrait orientation and an Android-based infotainment system.

2025 Polestar 3

Standard performance for the 3 includes 489 hp and 315 miles of range. Also standard is a Pilot Pack which includes various electronic driver-assist features, as well as a head-up display.

A Plus Pack is available for an additional $5,500 and adds goodies like a 25-speaker Bowers & Wilkins audio system, heated rear seats, and 21-inch wheels.

Buyers seeking more performance can opt for a Performance Pack that costs $6,000. This adds additional tuning for the chassis, 22-inch wheels, and a bump in power to 517 hp. It also adds seat belts with a gold color. With the performance pack, the 0-60 mph time drops to 4.6 seconds from the standard 4.9 seconds. However, range also drops to 279 miles.

2025 Polestar 3

At the 3's reveal in late 2022, Polestar said a lidar sensor would be available, though timing and pricing for this option hasn't been announced.

Production of the 3 is already underway at a plant in Chengdu, China. Production at a plant in Charleston, South Carolina is scheduled to start about the same time as the start of U.S. deliveries.

The Volvo EX90 is currently anticipated to start production in the first half of 2024, and will also initially list as a 2025 model. Like the Polestar 3, the EX90 will be built at both the Chengdu and Charleston plants. Volvo has confirmed a starting price of $77,990 for the EX90.