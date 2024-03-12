Rolls-Royce is out testing prototypes for an updated Ghost but buyers unwilling to wait have a new option for the current sedan in the form of the Ghost Prism.

The special edition has been launched to celebrate Rolls-Royce's 120th annivesary, and will have a production run matching the age of the automaker.

Rolls-Royce said the Ghost Prism has been inspired by the world of contemporary design and features some of the options normally selected by buyers involved in the fashion and design industries.

That has translated to a Gunmetal gray exterior accented with one of four colors: Phoenix Red, Turchese, Mandarin and Forge Yellow. The exterior paint consists of four layers, each hand sanded in a process that takes around 16 hours to complete.

2024 Rolls-Royce Ghost Prism

The car also adopts a shadow finish called Burnout for elements normally sporting a mirror-polished stainless steel finish, including the grille.

The selected accent color carries into the cabin where it is found on the dashboard and steering wheel, as well as the seat piping and stitching. The color is also used for the Starlight headliner, where 1,040 individually installed fiber-optic light elements are placed in the leather roof lining.

No change has been made to the powertrain, meaning a twin-turbocharged 6.8-liter V-12 sits under the hood and delivers a peak 563 hp.

Rolls-Royce's updated Ghost is expected to debut next year. Prototypes spotted in the wild reveal new designs for the head and taillights, as well as a new front fascia design. Rolls-Royce is also working on an update for its Cullinan SUV.