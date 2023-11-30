The 2025 Volvo EX90 three-row electric SUV will start at $77,990 when it goes on sale in the U.S. next year.

That price, which includes a mandatory $1,295 destination charge, buys the base Twin Motor Plus grade with the standard seven-seat layout (a six-seat layout is a $500 option on all trim levels). It includes standard features such as a panoramic sunroof, 20-inch wheels, a 9.0-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 14.5-inch infotainment touchscreen.

Volvo is also debuting updated driver aids in the EX90, making use of a new sensor suite that includes a standard lidar unit mounted on the roof. Adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitors, cross-traffic alerts, and Volvo's Pilot Assist highway driving aid are standard, along with an occupant-sensing system designed to ensure children or pets aren't left unattended in the vehicle. Volvo previously said a driver-assist system with some degree of automation would be available after launch.

2025 Volvo EX90

Starting at $82,340 with destination, the Twin Motor Ultra adds features including air suspension, soft-close doors, 21-inch wheels, and massaging front seats.

The standard dual-motor all-wheel drive powertrain in Twin Motor models produces 402 hp and 568 lb-ft of torque. A Twin Motor Performance version is also available, starting at $82,990 in Plus form and $87,340 in Ultra spec, bumping output to 496 hp and 671 lb-ft.

All EX90 models have a 111-kwh battery pack. Volvo is aiming for approximately 300 miles of range, but that hasn't been confirmed with official EPA ratings yet. DC fast charging at up to 250 kw can complete a 10-80% charge in about 30 minutes, according to Volvo.

2025 Volvo EX90

The EX90 shares a newly developed EV-specific platform with the 2024 Polestar 3, which will only be available with two seating rows. Both SUVs will be built at Volvo's plant in Charleston, South Carolina, where the S60 sedan is currently built. This could help at least some versions of the EX90 qualify for a federal tax credit under new rules enacted under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), as the base price is just under the $80,000 price cap for SUVs.

Both SUVs have been delayed by software issues. Volvo had originally planned to start EX90 deliveries in early 2024, but will likely begin shipping cars closer to the summer or later. The Polestar 3 was scheduled to launch in the first quarter of 2023, but has now been pushed to 2024 as well.