Cadillac's future is electric, but that doesn't mean the automaker has any intention of giving up on performance vehicles like those found in the V-Series sub-brand.

Cadillac plans to give a taste of what its future performance EVs could offer with a concept called the Opulent Velocity, some teaser footage for which was released on Wednesday.

The teasers reveal very little in the way of detail but the concept's name points to a combination of luxury and performance, rather than a focus on just one area. It's where Cadillac sees its performance offerings aligning in the future.

Cadillac hasn't said when it will reveal the Opulent Velocity concept but said more details will be released later in the year.

Cadillac's most potent V-Series model at present is the CT5-V Blackwing, which spits out 668 hp thanks to a supercharged 6.2-liter V-8. Cadillac's electric performance offerings could potentially pack much more horsepower, though. Cadillac's first EVs are based on General Motors' Ultium platform and battery technology set, and in some models like the GMC Hummer EV can deliver up to 1,000 hp.

The announcement of the concept comes 20 years after a Cadillac V-Series race car, the CTS-V.R, claimed the first win for the sub-brand. The race was the Sebring round of the SCCA Pro Racing World Challenge GT in March of 2004, and Cadillac will be racing again at Sebring this weekend in the latest round of the IMSA SportsCar Championship.