It's been 20 years since Cadillac launched its first V-Series model, the 2004 CTS-V, and the brand is celebrating with special 20th anniversary content on its latest V-Series offerings, the 2024 CT4-V Blackwing and 2024 CT5-V Blackwing.

Both performance sedans are already available for order and come with a small “Anniversary” script on their grilles and rocker panels, as well as a unique start up animation in their digital instrument clusters.

Both cars also feature a few additional changes for the 2024 model year. These include a “Blackwing” script under their V-Series badges, as well as the new color options Velocity Red, Cyber Yellow Metallic, Coastal Blue Metallic, and Black Diamond Tricoat.

In the case of the CT5-V Blackwing, General Motors' Super Cruise automated driver-assist feature is available, though only in combination with the car's automatic transmission.

2024 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing

No change has been made to the mechanicals. The CT4-V Blackwing rocks a turbocharged 3.6-liter V-6 that generates a peak 472 hp, all of which is routed to the rear wheels via a 6-speed manual transmission or 10-speed automatic.

The CT5-V Blackwing ups the ante with a supercharged 6.2-liter V-8 rated at 668 hp. Here too drive is to the rear wheels only, via a 6-speed manual or 10-speed automatic.

While the manuals deliver more fun, the automatics are the quicker option. In the CT4-V Blackwing you're looking at 0-60 mph acceleration in 3.9 seconds with the automatic and 4.1 seconds with the manual, and in the CT5-V Blackwing the same feat requires 3.4 seconds with the automatic and 3.6 seconds with the manual. The top speeds for the two cars are 189 mph and 200 mph respectively.

The 2024 CT4-V Blackwing is priced from $62,890 and the 2024 CT5-V Blackwing from 94,890. Both figures include a $1,395 destination charge.