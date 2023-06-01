Jaguar Land Rover will henceforth be known simply as JLR, the automaker confirmed Thursday in a press release. The change drops Land Rover from the corporate name, although JLR emphasized that it will not be dropped completely.

"The new brand identity aspires to remove ambiguity and bring to the fore the unique DNA of each of JLR's brands—Range Rover, Defender, Discovery, and Jaguar—as well as accelerate the delivery of the company's vision to be proud creators of modern luxury," the release said.

JLR logo

The new branding also includes a new corporate logo (shown above). The company previously used the Jaguar and Land Rover logos side by side to represent itself.

The change elevates the Land Rover models to the same level as Jaguar, unambiguously making them brands in their own right. Land Rover had previously moved in this direction by attempting to create "families" of variants, adding the Range Rover Sport, Evoque, and Velar alongside the traditional Range Rover, and the Discovery Sport as a companion model to the original Discovery. In our read, vehicles will carry such names as the JLR Range Rover, JLR Jaguar F-Pace, JLR Discovery Sport, and JLR Defender 90.

However, JLR confirmed the the Land Rover name won't disappear altogether.

2019 Land Rover Discovery Td6

"The Land Rover brand will remain a key part of the company's DNA," the release said. "Land Rover continues as a world-renowned and important heritage mark, remaining on vehicles, websites, social media, and retail sites, underpinning the world-class Range Rover, Defender, and Discovery brands."

The changes to the corporate identity come as JLR moves to sell only electric vehicles by 2025 as well as overhaul its lineup with new models, including an electric version of the current Range Rover due in 2024 and an electric Jaguar four-door GT, likely in 2025.