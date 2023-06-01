Ferrari engineers have been spotted testing a hardcore version of the SF90 Stradale supercar.

Such hardcore models, referred to internally as Versione Speciale, Italian for “Special Version,” typically come at the end of a model's run, with the last one being 2021's 812 Competizione, which marked the end of the run for the 812 Superfast.

The SF90 Stradale has been with us since 2019, meaning we should see its special version arrive later this year, given the typical five-year life cycle for a Ferrari model before it receives a major update or redesign.

The hardcore SF90 is rumored to be called an SF90 Le Mans, or SF90 LM for short. The reveal is even tipped to coincide with the 2023 24 Hours of Le Mans running the weekend starting June 10, where Ferrari is competing at the top level for the first time in half a century, with its 499P LMH race car.

2023 Ferrari 499P LMH race car

The hardcore SF90 will adopt design details inspired by the 499P, with most of them clearly visible on the latest prototype. The list includes the arc of the car's nose, the struts of the rear spoiler, and a single light bar for the taillights.

There also appears to be a new design for the vent in the front hood, as well as side skirts with a much chunkier design than on the stock SF90 Stradale.

We can expect some tweaks to the chassis and possibly more power from the plug-in hybrid powertrain to go with the new aerodynamic mods seen here. The SF90 Stradale's powertrain consists of a turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8, 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, and trio of electric motors (two front and one rear). The setup is similar to what's found in the Acura NSX, Porsche 918 Spyder, and the Mercedes-Benz AMG One, and is good for a combined 986 hp.

It's likely the open-top SF90 Spider will also receive the Versione Speciale treatment. Expect the hardcore convertible to arrive six months to a year after the coupe, though both could be launched at the same time. Ferrari has some busy years ahead. It has just launched the Purosangue SUV, and also in the works are thought to be successors to the 812 Superfast and LaFerrari. We've also spotted prototypes for an SF90 Stradale race car, thought to be for a new customer racing program.