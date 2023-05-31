A redesigned Range Rover Sport arrived for 2023, and for the 2024 model year the handsome SUV gains a performance flagship known as the Range Rover Sport SV.

The track-focused SUV is the successor to the previous-generation Range Rover Sport SVR, with the name change meant to signify that buyers this time around also have a full serving of personalization options to add. Vehicles from JLR with an SV in their names are developed by the automaker's SVO personalization division.

The Range Rover Sport SV is powered by the BMW-sourced turbocharged 4.4-liter V-8 found in the Range Rover. The engine features a mild-hybrid system and boasts a peak output of 626 hp, or enough for 0-60 mph acceleration in 3.6 seconds and a top speed of 180 mph. It gets mated to an 8-speed automatic and standard all-wheel-drive system.

To ensure the SUV can handle at the limit, JLR engineers have made a number of upgrades to the Range Rover Sport's chassis. These include a new rear sub-frame, revised suspension geometry, a faster steering ratio, and unique SV calibrations for the all-wheel drive, rear-wheel steering, brake-based torque vectoring, and active locking rear differential.

The key handling upgrade, however, is what JLR refers to as 6D Dynamics suspension. This is a combination of hydraulic interlinked dampers, height-adjustable air springs, and pitch control, which according to JLR can keep the vehicle's body at an almost level stance during hard cornering. That's impressive considering the system also eliminates the need for conventional anti-roll bars.

Depending on the drive mode selected, with a new SV Mode being the most extreme, the ride height is between 10 and 25 millimeters lower than other Range Rover Sport models. The various modes also adjust elements like the throttle response, transmission calibration, all-wheel-drive and steering systems, and the exhaust note.

While the standard wheels are forged alloys, buyers can choose a lighter carbon-fiber design measuring 23 inches in diameter and claimed to save more than 75 pounds combined in unsprung mass. Buyers can also choose carbon-ceramic brake rotors instead of the standard metal set to save a further 75 pounds in unsprung mass. Carbon fiber is also used for the hood and seat backs.

The Range Rover Sport SV's wheels are staggered and feature Michelin Pilot Sport All Season 4 tires measuring 285 up front and 305 at the rear. According to JLR, the setup delivers in excess of 1.1 g on the skid pan, which is 22% higher than what the previous Range Rover Sport SVR could deliver on summer tires and closer to what you get from track-focused sports cars.

For its first year of production, the Range Rover Sport SV will be available exclusively in a special Edition One grade, and via invite only. Unique treatments include Edition One branding on the front splitter, center console, door sills, and puddle lamps. A new feature called the Body and Soul Seat has also been introduced. It relies on transducers built inside the seat to generate vibrations to let you “feel” the beat of a song. However, there's also a wellness mode when a specific program is designed to reduce stress and increase relaxation by influencing the variation in time between heart beats.

Pricing information for the U.S. market will be announced at a later date.

With the arrival of the Range Rover Sport SV, there's also an updated infotainment system that is being introduced across the Range Rover Sport lineup. The system, which features a 13.1-inch touchscreen, gains permanent digital sidebars with sliding controls for frequently used functions, like adjusting the volume or climate settings. The latest system also has built-in Amazon Alexa and support for over-the-air updates.

Also new is Country Road Assist, which uses navigation information to adjust vehicle speed to account for curves and posted speed limits when adaptive cruise control is activated.