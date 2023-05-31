JLR has revealed its successor to the Range Rover Sport SVR. The newcomer is simply badged as an SV model, and it packs a turbocharged 4.4-liter V-8 mated to a mild-hybrid system spitting out a combined 626 hp. Numbers will be limited, at least for the first year, as JLR will offer the Range Rover Sport SV via invite only.

Chevrolet's redesigned Colorado has recently spawned a ZR2 off-road model for 2023, but for 2024 there's a more capable ZR2 Bison grade. Like the previous Bison, the new 2024 model was developed with help from AEV, and this time it gets big 35-inch tires.

The Cadillac CT6 has been redesigned, though only for the Chinese market. The new full-size sedan has taken on a similar design as the electric Lyriq and Celestiq, but it sticks with gas power.

2024 Range Rover Sport SV bows with 626 hp, carbon wheels

2024 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Bison goes big with 35-inch tires

Redesigned Cadillac CT6 launches in China

Test drive: 2023 Jeep Wagoneer L goes bigger

2024 Audi Q7 spy shots and video

EV startup Aehra plans to emphasize efficiency, battery repairability

Alpine LMDh race car to debut on sidelines of 2023 Le Mans

2021-2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee recalled for steering fail

Aehra teases electric sedan penned by ex-Lamborghini designer

Dealerships plan to spend $5.5B in EV infrastructure