BMW has been spotted testing a prototype for a redesigned X3 at the Nürburgring, and we have video footage. Expect evolutionary styling, a more advanced interior, and the choice of internal-combustion or electric powertrains.

Bugatti has provided a look at the development of its Bolide. Impressively, the track-only hypercar is very close to the Bolide concept shown in 2020, which was never actually intended for production.

Porsche has revealed a new take on its classic crest logo. The latest revision is actually the sixth since the logo was first introduced in 1952, and the latest changes are aimed at making the logo more suited to the digital age.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

