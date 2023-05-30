Aston Martin has donated its first DB12 to help raise funds for aids research. The rights to the car were sold last week at an auction coinciding with the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, and included were a number of unique treatments, among which are the signatures of current Aston Martin Formula 1 drivers Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso.

Mini has already shown its redesigned Cooper in electric guise, but the gas model is still out testing and was recently spotted in sporty Cooper S guise. The gas model will be an evolution of the current hatchback, but the electric model will be a ground-up design based on a new dedicated EV platform.

A new video shows the Lamborghini Revuelto stretching its legs on the Nürburgring, and it gives us a good taste of the sound the car's new V-12 makes as it screams all the way up to a 9,500-rpm redline. Lamborghini is still fine tuning the plug-in hybrid supercar ahead of the start of deliveries later this year, and it's entirely possible the car will make a return at a later date to set an official lap time.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2025 Mini Cooper S spy shots

First Aston Martin DB12 sells for $1.6M

Lamborghini Revuelto hits the 'Ring

Review: 2023 Toyota Prius

2025 BMW M2 CS spy shots

Hyundai-LG venture: US batteries for 300,000-car Georgia Metaplant

Meyers Manx Dune Buggy with a radial engine rolls into Jay Leno's Garage

Review: 2024 GMC Terrain

2024 Porsche 911 S/T spy shots and video

Startup plans first EV designed and engineered in Africa