Aston Martin this week revealed the successor to the DB11 in the form of a new grand tourer dubbed the DB12. The automaker has done its homework, because the DB12 shines in all of the areas where the DB11 was lacking, bringing power, presence, and some much-needed cabin technology.

2025 Cadillac Escalade IQ spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

Cadillac was spotted testing a prototype for its electric Escalade due for a debut later this year and confirmed this week as an Escalade IQ. The prototype reveals that the electric Escalade won't simply be a clone of the current gas-powered model, but a sleeker, more dynamic-looking offering.

2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

Another revealed we spied was the redesigned Mercedes-Benz AMG GT. The new sports car is closely related to the redesigned SL launched for 2022, and as a result won't have a convertible option this time around.

2024 Audi Q8 E-Tron

One of the vehicles we tested this week was the 2024 Audi Q8 E-Tron. This is the updated version of the E-Tron electric SUV, and it packs a lot more range than before.

2023 Lucid Air Touring

We also tested the 2023 Lucid Air in Touring grade. It's the current entry-level option in the Air range (a more affordable Pure grade is still in the pipeline), but still delivers a healthy 620 hp.

2024 BMW i5

BMW revealed a redesigned 2024 5-Series, with the eighth-generation model offering for the first time an electric i5 option. The new 5-Series is also bigger than the outgoing generation, and features a fully digital dash that supports video games.

BMW Concept Touring Coupe

BMW also revealed a shooting brake concept based on the Z4 during last weekend's 2023 Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este in Italy. The concept is strictly a one-off, and was built, according to BMW, to celebrate the timeless fascination of cars.

2024 Ford Mustang RTR Spec 2

And finally, RTR Vehicles revealed its first take on the 2024 Ford Mustang. The company's new Spec 2 upgrade includes a range of mods focused on the aerodynamics and chassis, and will be available when the seventh-generation Mustang hits dealerships this summer.