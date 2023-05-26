We drove the 2023 Lucid Air Touring, the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV Work Truck's pricing and range came into focus, and the 2024 Lexus GX received a debut date. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

We drove the 2023 Lucid Air Touring and found that while it may cost less, it refuses to skimp on the refinement, gorgeous design inside and out, and impressive performance that we've come to expect from the startup automaker. The Touring is all the Air you need.

The electric 2025 Cadillac Escalade IQ began testing on public roads. Despite being slathered in camouflage, we could see that the proportions could be slightly different than those of the gas-powered Escalade and the wheel design is similar to the $300,000 Celestiq's. A debut is set for this year.

The 450-mile 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV Work Truck will cost $79,800, but we also learned this week a 350-mile version will cost $74,800. Both of these WT models will be available exclusively to fleet buyers. The first retail Chevy Silverado EVs will cost $105,000, and at some point a $39,900 iteration of the WT will go on sale.

The 2024 BMW 5-Series received a digital reveal online this week. The lineup includes an electric i5 variant with up to 295 miles of driving range. A new M5 hasn't been unveiled yet, but the most powerful gas-powered model generates a peak 590 hp.

The redesigned 2024 Lexus GX will be unveiled on June 8. The luxury automaker teased the SUV again, revealing a squared-off boxy design with flared rear fenders, a full-width horizontal taillight, and door-mounted side-view mirrors.