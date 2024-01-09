Porsche is working on a mid-cycle update for the current 992-generation 911, and a prototype for the 911 GT3 variant has been spotted. The refreshed track star will receive the mildest of tweaks, one of which will be a fully digital gauge cluster.

A redesigned Infiniti QX80 will be launched for the 2025 model year. Infiniti previewed the design last year with the QX Monograph concept, and has now confirmed the full-size luxury SUV will feature a 24-speaker audio system from America's Klipsch.

Several automakers have made announcements at the 2024 CES, which is currently underway in Las Vegas. A common theme is the integration of artificial-intelligence systems such as the popular chatbot ChatGPT to enhance voice assistants. It means vehicles will soon be able to provide information on a wide range of general topics, and get better accustomed to a driver's needs and wants.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2025 Porsche 911 GT3 track star about to be updated

2025 Infiniti QX80 to boast 24-speaker Klipsch audio system

2025 VW Golf teased at CES with integrated ChatGPT

Review: 2024 Mercedes-Benz EQS

Mercedes-Benz readies AI-powered next-gen user interface

Kia PBV concepts preview flexible electric vans, and a robotaxi

Bosch to debut hydrogen engine in 2024

Review: 2024 Porsche 718

BMW previews Amazon Alexa-backed voice assistant at 2024 CES

Bosch and VW unit are automating EV parking and charging together