The Red Bull Racing Formula 1 team is working on its own hypercar, and the covers will come off later this year. Just 50 are planned, and one of the main goals of the project is to deliver a driving experience true to an F1 car.

An original Porsche 962 race car is coming for sale, enabling one well-heeled fan the chance to live out his or her Group C dreams. The car is the final 962 to be built, and was originally fielded by Swiss team Brun Motorsport, including at the 1991 24 Hours of Le Mans.

The Chevrolet Corvette Z06 was recently named the winner of the Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2024 award. The car isn't perfect, though. For a bit of fun, we've taken the best bits of all the contenders this year and imagined what such a car might be like.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Red Bull Racing RB17 hypercar to debut in 2024

Porsche 962 Group C that raced at Le Mans can be yours

Frankencar 2024: The best of our Best Car To Buy 2024 finalists

Review: 2024 Mazda MX-5 Miata

Rivian patents underbed drop-down storage tray

2024 Tesla range ratings drop for Model Y, Plaid S and X

1964 Chevy Corvette Bill Mitchell Styling Car heads to auction

Review: 2024 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Ford patents a modular chassis designed for trucks, sports cars

270 miles of EV range was the US-market midpoint in 2023