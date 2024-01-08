Many racing enthusiasts and experts alike regard the Porsche 962 as one of the most triumphant race cars in the history of motorsports. Launched in 1984 as the successor to the equally remarkable 956, the 962 maintained its competitive edge well into the 1990s, asserting dominance in both Europe's Group C and North America's original IMSA GTP class.

Now you can own that greatness as one of the cars, the final 962 chassis built, and a car originally raced by Swiss team Brun Motorsport, including at the 1991 24 Hours of Le Mans, is headed for auction.

The car, which bears chassis number 962-177 and was delivered to Brun Motorsport in 1991, will be placed under the hammer at an RM Sotheby's sale in Paris, France, scheduled for Jan. 31.

Brun Motorsport, which saw previous successes with earlier 962s, entered chassis no. 962-177 in the 1991 24 Hours of Le Mans with team founder Walter Brun driving alongside team veterans Jésus Pareja and Oscar Larrauri. Despite qualifying sixth, regulations over engine time meant the team had to start 14th. They ended up finishing 10th overall.

1991 Porsche 962 bearing chassis no. 962-177 - Photo credit: RM Sotheby's

Instead of the Repsol livery the car wore at Le Mans, it currently wears the FAT International livery it wore during a race at the Nürburgring just a couple of months after its Le Mans outing. Its final race took place in Mexico in the tail end of 1991. Pareja together with Massimo Sigala drove the car to an eighth-place finish. Three years later, it was fully restored by leading Porsche customer team Joest Racing.

The pre-auction estimate is between 1.2 million euros and 1.5 million euros (approximately $1.3 million and $1.6 million), which isn't bad as the seller will also have the car's mechanicals checked over by Larbre Compétition before handing over the keys, according to the listing. Another Porsche 962 that only competed at one race at the Nürburging was listed last year by Mechatronik for close to the higher estimate of the car headed to auction.

The 962 is powered by a twin-turbocharged 2.6-liter flat-6 making about 680 hp, and propelling a chassis weighing less than 2,000 pounds. Add in ground-effects bodywork shaped by legendary Porsche engineer Norbert Singer, and you had a world beater.

While the 962 may not boast the same level of competitiveness as it did in its prime, enthusiasts can still experience plenty of enjoyment thanks to the increasing popularity of historic racing events. These gatherings enable outdated racing cars to partake in category races, offering a unique and exciting opportunity. A fortunate enthusiast could acquire this car, whether for racing on the circuit or simply relishing the ownership of owning the final example of one of Porsche's greatest race cars in history.