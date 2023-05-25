Aston Martin has replaced its DB11 with a new grand tourer dubbed the DB12. The automaker has done its homework, because the DB12 shines in all of the areas where the DB11 was lacking, bringing power, presence, and some much-needed cabin technology. The car arrives in coupe form but a convertible is currently out testing.

The Lexus GX is about to be redesigned for the first time in more than a decade. The rugged mid-size SUV debuts on June 8, and teaser photos point to a big, blocky design that should appeal to GX fans. While the GX will stick with body-on-frame construction, Lexus has another mid-size SUV featuring unibody construction also debuting on June 8.

The Volkswagen Touareg is no longer offered in the U.S., but it is still sold in other markets in third-generation form. VW has revealed an update for the Touareg, but a return to the U.S. hasn't been mentioned.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

