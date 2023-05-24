BMW's 5-Series has been redesigned for the 2024 model year, with the eighth-generation model offering for the first time an electric i5 option. The new 5-Series is also bigger than the outgoing model and enables occupants to play video games while the vehicle is stationary.

Mercedes-Benz AMG has been spotted testing its redesigned GT. The new sports car is closely related to the redesigned SL launched for 2022, and as a result won't have a convertible option this time around. The latest prototype has dropped a lot of the camo gear of earlier testers.

Volvo is just weeks out from revealing an electric crossover smaller than its XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge compact duo. The newcomer will be called the EX30, and according to Volvo it will have the lowest carbon footprint of any vehicle in the automaker's history.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2024 BMW 5-Series revealed, includes electric i5 variant

2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT spy shots and video

Volvo teases EX30 electric crossover's interior

Review: 2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale

Honda to supply F1 power units for Aston Martin in 2026

Ford CEO: We’re not going to go to 600-mile range on EVs

Caterham reveals electric verison of iconic Seven roadster

Review: 2023 Jeep Wagoneer

Hennessey takes 2024 Ford Ranger Raptor to 500 hp for $24,950

Will megawatt charging nix hydrogen fuel cell tech in semis?