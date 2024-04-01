Hyundai's Ioniq 5 N high-performance electric compact crossover has just gone on sale, but over in Korea a dedicated racing version is about to be launched. It's called the Ioniq 5 N eN1 Cup, and it is being developed for a new electric category in the Hyundai N Festival one-make racing series.

BMW is working on a mid-cycle refresh for its M3 sedan, and the updates will extend to the M3 Touring wagon sold overseas. Prototypes for both body styles are currently out testing ahead of a likely debut late this year or early next.

Audi is working on a redesign for the A7, and this time more body styles will join the regular Sportback hatchback. One of the body styles will be an Avant wagon, a prototype for which has been spotted. It will take over for the gas-powered A6 Avant after the A6 line goes the electric route.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

