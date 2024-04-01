To show its commitment to motorsports in the electric era, Hyundai has developed a race car based on the 2025 Ioniq 5 N high-performance electric compact crossover that went on sale last month.

Revealed over the weekend in Seoul, South Korea, the new Ioniq 5 N eN1 Cup will be ready to race in the Hyundai N Festival one-make racing series as soon as this year.

It is being developed for a new eN1 class to sit alongside the existing N1 class for gas-powered cars in the Hyundai N Festival. The N1 class is currently open to a race car based on the Hyundai Elantra N compact sedan.

Though all drivers will compete in the same car, there are possibilities for unique setups, such as tire choice, Hyundai said.

The Ioniq 5 N eN1 Cup is closely related to the Ioniq 5 N road car, with the two sharing a powertrain, in this case a dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup good for a peak 641 hp. Also common between the two is an 84-kwh battery, though Hyundai hasn't said what kind of range drivers can expect in racing conditions. The road car is expected to deliver close to 300 miles with moderate driving.

The biggest changes made for racing duty are in the areas of aerodynamics, chassis, and safety. For example, the race car rides on lowered suspension with the ride height, dampers, and camber all adjustable. The brakes are also upgraded and feature six-piston calipers up front and four-piston calipers at the rear. They are housed within 18-inch light alloys shod with racing slicks.

The weight of the vehicle is approximately 4,343 pounds.

The 2024 season of the Hyundai N Festival kicks off with the opening round at Korea's Inje Speedium on April 27. The first few rounds will host a practice session for the eN1 class after which competition will start at the fifth round. Drivers will compete in one-on-one knockout races and traditional sprint races.