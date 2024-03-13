The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N finally reaches dealerships in the U.S. this month. It arrives as a 2025 model and Hyundai this week confirmed that pricing will start at $67,475, including a $1,375 destination charge.

That's expensive for a compact crossover from Hyundai, even one powered by batteries, but the N in the name signifies the vehicle as a dedicated performance offering from the Hyundai N performance division.

This means the crossover comes with an impressive 641 hp from a standard dual-motor all-wheel-drive system, plus various N-developed functions including one that simulates gear shifts for the feel of a gas powertrain. The power rating is normally 600 hp but a boost function lifts output to 641 hp for 10-second blasts.

Hyundai said the Ioniq 5 can accelerate from 0-60 mph in 3.3 seconds using launch control (which is adjustable through three levels of traction) and reach a top speed of 162 mph.

2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5

The Ioniq 5 N also comes fully equipped, meaning buyers won't have to add an extras. Hyundai N is known to be developing some performance parts for the crossover, some of which were previewed in January at the 2024 Tokyo auto salon with the Ioniq 5 NPX1 concept car. There's been no mention on when parts might be avaialble, though.

The standard battery is an 84-kwh unit. It can accept a charge rate up to 350 kw, which will charge it from 10-80% in 18 minutes. A range estimate hasn't been provided, but the regular Ioniq 5 with a smaller 77.4-kwh battery gets an EPA estimate as high as 303 miles in some grades.

Hyundai has shown an updated Ioniq 5 in Korea, which swaps the 77.4-kwh battery for the 84-kwh unit of the Ioniq 5 N. There are also some minor tweaks to the dash and the addition of a Ioniq 5 N Line model that adopts some of the sportier design touches of the Ioniq 5 N but doesn't gain an extra power. Hyundai hasn't announcing timing for the updated Ioniq 5 N's launch outside of Korea.