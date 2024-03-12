Porsche confirmed it will unveil a 911 hybrid this summer as part of the current 992-generation 911's mid-cycle refresh. The automaker's CEO described the car as a high-performance variant featuring technology inspired by motorsports, meaning it's unlikely to offer much in the way of fuel savings.

Alfa Romeo is just weeks away from unveiling its first electric vehicle, a subcompact crossover to be called the Milano. However, the automaker already confirmed two additional EVs which will arrive in quick succession. They will be next-generation versions of the Stelvio and Giulia.

Audi's A3 compact range receives a mid-cycle refresh for the 2025 model year. The updates are subtle, but the S3 variant is confirmed to be getting more power and some drivetrain technology borrowed from the RS 3.

