The Ford Mustang managed to outsell the Dodge Challenger and Chevrolet Camaro in 2023. It's not a huge surprise as the past year saw a redesigned Mustang introduced, while for the Challenger and Camaro it marked the end of the road. An electric successor for the Challenger is coming this year, though Chevy remains quiet on just what is planned for the Camaro.

Solid-state batteries represent the next major step in technology for electric vehicles, but getting them ready for prime time is proving difficult. Development is ongoing and Volkswagen Group and its partners have just made a major breakthrough. The automaker has successfully tested 1,000 charging cycles for a solid-state battery cell, which it says corresponds to a typical EV covering more than 300,000 miles.

Mini has announced another grade for its redesigned Countryman. The new crossover is due in showrooms in late spring, and will be available in E and SE electric grades as well as S and John Cooper Works gasoline grades.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

