Porsche is about to introduce an update to the Taycan, and included in the updated range will be a new flagship variant. Thought to be called a Taycan Turbo GT, Porsche this week revealed that the new variant laps the Nürburgring almost as fast as Rimac's Nevera electric hypercar.

2024 Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4Matic

Mercedes-Benz announced some updates to its EQS, which are being introduced for the 2024 model year. The updates include more standard features, plus more power and range on some grades. The base price for the big electric hatchback remains unchanged, though.

2025 Mini Aceman spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

One of the vehicles we spied this week was a an electric crossover from Mini that will slot in below the Countryman. It was previewed in 2022 by the Aceman concept, and spy shots of prototypes reveal the production version,will look almost identical to the show car.

2021 Karma GS-6

Jay Leno took a spin in the Karma GS-6, a U.S.-built series plug-in hybrid sedan packing 536 hp and a BMW engine as its gas range extender. The GS-6 is Karma's sole vehicle at present, but the California company is working on two EVs, the first of which will be a sports car.

2007 Maserati MC12 Versione Corse - Photo credit: RM Sotheby's

A Maserati MC12 Versione Corse turned up for sale. It is one of just 12 examples of Maserati's track car of the 2000s, and it features an original orange paint scheme applied at the factory.

1959 Porsche 718 RSK bearing chassis no. 718-028 - Photo credit: Mecum

A Porsche 718 RSK race car also turned up for sale. The car is one of 34 examples built, and one of four fitted by the factory with the ability to swap from a central driving position to left-hand drive.

Chevrolet Corvette Z06

Combining a mid-engine layout with the most powerful naturally aspirated V-8 to be fitted to a production vehicle was always going to be hard to beat, so it should come as little surprise that the Chevrolet Corvette Z06 was announced this week as the winner of the Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2024 award. Even with its six-figure price tag, the car is still a screaming deal and well worth a look for anyone in the market for a performance ride.

2024 Audi Q8 E-Tron Edition Dakar

And finally, Audi revealed a Dakar Rally-inspired Q8 E-Tron. The limited-edition electric SUV highlights Audi's participation in the grueling rally, and features genuine off-road upgrades.