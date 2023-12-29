Buyers after the 2024 Mercedes-Benz EQS can look forward to a little more power and range on some grades.

The big electric hatchback first arrived on the scene for the 2022 model year and received the special Manufaktur Signature Edition for 2023.

For 2024, all EQS grades receive a heat pump that Mercedes says improves efficiency in winter driving. The braking system has also been revised to improve brake feel, particularly when in energy recovery mode.

EQS grades with all-wheel drive also receive a disconnect feature that turns the all-wheel-drive mode into two-wheel-drive mode when the former's extra traction isn't required. According to Mercedes, this will enable a range increase of two miles for the EQS 450 with all-wheel drive (now 345 miles) and five miles for the EQS 580 which comes standard with all-wheel drive (now 345 miles). The AMG EQS, which also comes standard with all-wheel drive, is said to be getting 23 more miles of range (now 305 miles).

2024 Mercedes-Benz EQS

Some grades also benefit from more power. The entry-level EQS 450+ grade's output rises from 328 to 355 hp. The EQS 580 also gets a power bump from 516 to 536 hp. The AMG remains the most powerful, though its peak power is unchanged, registering at 649 hp as standard and at 751 hp (via temporary boost) with the available AMG Dynamic Plus package included.

The 2024 model year also brings more standard features. These include an ambient lighting package, a powered charging port door, power adjustable rear seats, and an EQ sound experience. The EQS 580 gets more as standard, including massage and rapid heating functions for the front seats. All EQS grades also come with the MBUX Hyperscreen digital dash as standard.

One final key change for 2024 is the availability of Drive Pilot, Mercedes' Level 3 automated driver-assist feature for highways. While the feature delivers true eyes-off, hands-off capability, at present it only functions at speeds of up 40 mph, and only on select highways in California and Nevada.

2024 Mercedes-Benz EQS with Drive Pilot

The 2024 EQS is priced from $105,550 for the entry-level EQS 450+ grade. Adding all-wheel drive, which is formed via an electric motor at each axle, is a $3,000 option. Those prices are unchanged from the previous year.

Further up is the EQS 580 which is slightly more expensive for 2024, starting at $108,550. The AMG EQS is priced from $148,700, which is the same price as last year.

All figures include a $1,150 destination charge.