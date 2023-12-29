Porsche is working on an update for the 911, and hybrid technology will be added to some variants, one of which is likely to be the 911 Turbo S. The updated 911 is expected to debut next year as a 2025 model for the U.S., and prototypes have been spotted testing.

Mercedes-Benz has made some updates to its EQS in time for the 2024 model year. The updates include more standard features, plus more power and range on some grades. The base price for the big electric hatchback remains unchanged, though.

A half-scale model used to hone the aerodynamics of Ferrari's LaFerrari-based FXX K Evo track car can be yours. It's headed to auction next month without reserve and with an estimate matching the price of a real Ferrari supercar.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Review: 2024 Rivian R1T

Lancia shows more of upcoming Ypsilon EV

Vinfast EV sales pivot to dealer model, starting in North Carolina