Hennessey has introduced a new track-focused version of its Venom F5 hypercar. The new addition is called the Revolution, and it promises 1,817 hp in a package that cuts 100 pounds off a curb weight already under 3,000 pounds. Just 24 will be built, each priced from $2.7 million.

Less than a month after its debut model entered production, Dutch EV startup Lightyear has revealed a follow up that not only promises much more range but also a much lower price tag. The new model is due to enter production in 2025.

The one-of-one 1970 Dodge Challenger R/T SE known as the "Black Ghost" is headed to sale for the first time. Yes, Detroit cop and street racer Godfrey Qualls' legendary Challenger will go under the hammer at a Mecum auction this spring.

Motor Authority

