Automakers released 2022 sales figures and the Dodge Challenger wiped the floor with the Ford Mustang and Chevrolet Camaro. Dodge sold 55,060 Challengers, up 1% year-over-year. Ford sold 47,566 Mustangs, which was down 9.2% year-over-year and the model's lowest annual total in history. Chevy only sold 25,652 Camaros.

Tesla online configurator showing steering wheel option January 2023

Tesla realized not everyone wants a yoke. The automaker reintroduced a steering wheel as a no-cost option on the Model S and Model X.

Ram 1500 Revolution BEV concept

A concept version of Ram's electric truck, dubbed the Ram 1500 Revolution BEV, debuted at CES in Las Vegas. Ram CEO Mike Koval told Motor Authority a high-performance off-road TRX variant might be in the works.

Android Auto 2023 update

Android Auto got a makeover. The latest interface adds new features including the ability to better display album art and a quick-launcher for frequently used apps.

2023 Honda Civic Type R

We named the Honda Civic Type R the Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2023. The car impressed with its refined suspension for even better stability, grown up look, and ready power, and our vote was unanimous. It's a car we would want to drive every day.

Andretti Global and Cadillac logos

Cadillac and Andretti Global announced a partnership with the goal of entering F1 as a U.S.-based team. The duo did not talk timing, but did note there would be a support facility in the U.K.

Ken Block and Audi

Enthusiasts spanning multiple industries mourned the loss of "Gymkhana" and rally hero Ken Block. Block died at the age of 55 in a snowmobile accident.