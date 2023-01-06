Ken Block died, we announced the Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2023 winner, and the Ram 1500 Revolution BEV concept rolled on stage in Las Vegas. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

Ken Block died in a snowmobile accident. The rally, "Gymkhana," marketing, and apparel icon was 55 years old and beloved by enthusiasts spanning various industries.

The Volkswagen ID.7 electric sedan broke cover in Las Vegas at CES in near-production form. The car was wrapped in colorful camouflage, but its shape features a coupe-like profile. We expect a 2023 release as a 2024 model.

The Ram 1500 Revolution BEV concept rolled into Las Vegas as a preview of the automaker's first electric pickup truck. Set to enter production in 2024, the truck's creative innovations include a small third row with jump seats, a midgate, and a pass-through to the frunk. Power, range, and battery size haven't been revealed yet.

Sony and Honda's partnership to build EVs materialized into a new company called Afeela. The new brand unveiled a prototype of its first potential model in Las Vegas at CES. The first EVs from the joint venture will launch in 2026.

We named the Honda Civic Type R the Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2023. With a grown-up design, a shocking ability to carry speed through esses, and a slick-shifting 6-speed manual transmission, the Type R's been refined for a new generation.