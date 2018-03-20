2018 New York International Auto Show preview

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2018 New York International Auto Show logo Enlarge Photo

The dust is just starting to settle on the floors of the Geneva auto show but we're already gearing up for the New York auto show on next week.

The doors open on March 28 and there'll be quite the number of attractions this year, including several important world premieres. The new cars and trucks will be spread over four floors of the Javits Center in Manhattan.

Below you’ll find our hand-picked list of some of the vehicles we know are coming, and you can bet there’ll be plenty of surprises too. To stay on top of it all, the latest information can be found at our dedicated hub or on our Facebook and Twitter pages.

Teaser for Lincoln Aviator concept debuting at 2018 New York auto show Enlarge Photo

Lincoln Aviator concept: Lincoln's Aviator nameplate is making a comeback, and we'll get a taste of the new SUV with a concept debuting next week in N.Y. It's expected to be a luxury crossover SUV with third-row seats and a design similar to the smaller Nautilus (nee MKX). The production Aviator is due in the next couple of years and should be twinned with Ford's next-generation Explorer. Don't be surprised if it ends up replacing the unloved MKT in Lincoln's lineup.

2019 Kia K900 Enlarge Photo

2019 Kia K900: Kia's flagship sedan gets redesigned for 2019. While the outgoing model only reached the United States for 2015, it's been on sale overseas since 2012, which is why a redesigned K900 is already upon us. Kia looks to have seriously stepped up the quality and design of the car, which features an clean, elegant exterior and premium touches inside such as a Maurice Lacroix analog clock and a pair of 12.3-inch digital screens.

2019 Cadillac XT4 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

2019 Cadillac XT4: Cadillac will introduce a baby SUV that we're expecting to be called an XT4. It will be the third SUV in Cadillac's lineup, joining the mid-size XT5 and full-size Escalade, and it is expected to be the vehicle to spearhead Cadillac's push into more markets. Key rivals will include the BMW X1 and Mercedes GLA, though the Cadillac will be noticeably larger.

Teaser for 2019 Toyota RAV4 debuting at 2018 New York auto show Enlarge Photo

2019 Toyota RAV4: Toyota will introduce a redesigned RAV4. The RAV4 is Toyota's best-selling nameplate right now, so the redesigned model's reveal is a huge deal for the Japanese automaker. The RAV4 was the fourth best-selling vehicle in the United States last year, with buyers snapping up 407,594 examples. Unfortunately we don't have any details on the new model apart from this teaser shot.

Teaser for 2019 Subaru Forester debuting at 2018 New York auto show Enlarge Photo

2019 Subaru Forester: Subaru will roll out its rival to the RAV4 above, a redesigned Forester. Subaru hasn't released any further details on its new Forester but we already have a good idea of what to expect thanks to prototype sightings. They suggest the new Forester will resemble a scaled-down version of Subaru’s 3-row, 7-seat Ascent mid-sizer. Both SUVs arrive for 2019.

Teaser for 2019 Acura RDX A-Spec debuting at 2018 New York auto show Enlarge Photo

2019 Acura RDX: Acura is set to unveil a new generation of its top-selling RDX. The design is hardly a secret as a thinly veiled prototype version was shown earlier this year and said to be pretty much identical to the upcoming production model. The redesign of the RDX is described by Acura as the most extensive of any vehicle launched by the brand in the past decade. There's a new platform, transmission and design language. We'll also see a sporty A-Spec model.

Teaser for 2019 Nissan Altima debuting at 2018 New York auto show Enlarge Photo

2019 Nissan Altima: Nissan has a redesign for its Altima coming up. The automaker has released a teaser sketch that hints at the new look for the popular mid-size sedan. Unfortunately, there isn't much else to go on though you can count on Nissan not shaking things up too much. Expect a 4-cylinder as the standard option and possibly V-6 and hybrid options for those seeking greater performance.

Volkswagen Atlas five-passenger concept Enlarge Photo

Volkswagen Atlas 5-seater concept: Volkswagen's plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee is about to get its third vehicle in the form of a smaller, 2-row version of the 3-row Atlas that's already built there (VW also builds the Passat at the plant). We'll only see a concept version of the new SUV in N.Y. but a production version should arrive in the coming years. Potential rivals include the Chevrolet Equinox, Ford Edge, Hyundai Santa Fe, and Nissan Murano.

That’s it for now but at any time you’ll be able to access the latest information from the N.Y. auto show via our dedicated hub.