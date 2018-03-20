2019 Volkswagen Arteon gets racy looks with R-Line package





It's not the Arteon R performance variant Volkswagen has hinted at in the past, but the 2019 Arteon R-Line package does spice things up visually. VW announced on Tuesday that it will debut the racier R-Line variant at the 2018 New York auto show next week.

What does the R-Line package net buyers? It's all visual tweaks for more show. Up front, there's a unique bumper with gloss black air intakes. The R-Line rides on unique 19- or 20-inch wheels, and the rear gains a gloss black spoiler.

The cabin's R-Line touches include contrast stitching on the steering wheel and shift knob, plus paddle shifters, metallic trim, stainless-steel pedal covers, and an "R-Line" graphic upon start-up.

The 268-horsepower 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 engine remains the car's sole option paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission.

VW said the R-Line package will be available across the entire lineup from SE to SEL Premium, though the company did not provide pricing with the announcement. Should the Arteon follow the CC's pricing strategy, the fastback should start in the mid-$30,000 range.

Look for more information on the Arteon R-Line at its debut next week and New York ahead of the car's launch in the U.S. in late 2018 as a 2019 model.

