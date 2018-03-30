Lincoln Aviator, Jaguar I-Pace design, Jaguar I-Pace SVR: Car News Headlines





2019 Jaguar I-Pace Enlarge Photo

The hits just keep coming from the New York auto show. Check out our video previews of the Genesis G70, Genesis Essentia Concept, and Lincoln Aviator. The Genesis G70 shares much of its engineering with the Kia Stinger, but it's shorter and slimmer, and that should make it sportier. The Aviator looks like the sexiest Lincoln in a long time, so it could be real competition for established luxury marques when it debuts in 2019. The Essentia is a beautiful bubble-topped concept sports car with an F-1-style suspension and an electric powertrain.

Jaguar showed the F-Pace SVR at the New York auto show, and it looks like a performance variant of another model could be on the way, but this one won't sound as cool. Hanno Kirner, Jaguar Land Rover’s executive director and head of Special Vehicle Operations, said SVO is considering hotted up SVR version of the electric I-Pace.

Speaking of the I-Pace, we dug into its looks with designer Wayne Burgess and discovered that it doesn't look like other Jaguars for a reason. Burgess wants to push the cab forward on Jaguar electric cars, a la mid-engine supercars, and therefore Jaguar's traditional wide shoulders and hips won't be part of the equation.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

