Genesis Essentia concept, Lincoln Aviator, 2019 Toyota RAV4: The Week In Reverse

Follow Joel Add to circle



Lincoln Aviator SUV, 2018 New York auto show Enlarge Photo

Genesis unveiled the Essentia concept; Lincoln brought back the Aviator nameplate; and Toyota introduced the fifth-generation RAV4. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

Genesis introduced the Essentia concept at the New York auto show with an electric powertrain, an F1-style suspension, and an impossibly wide stance. The gorgeous concept will likely not see production, but design elements could work their way into future models.

Cadillac took the wraps off the 2019 XT4 crossover SUV, but the automaker's hands-free Super Cruise driver-assist system was notably absent. The advanced self-driving tech simply costs too much to include in the new crossover, and will become available as a feature at a later date.

The Lincoln Aviator nameplate returned this week at the 2018 New York auto show as a production preview model. Set to go into production in 2019, the new Aviator will share a rear-wheel-drive platform with the next-generation Explorer. With a gorgeous design, loads of tech, and an available plug-in hybrid powertrain, the next Aviator should make waves in the luxury crossover segment.

Ford began taking orders for the 2019 Mustang Bullitt, which is priced from $47,495. With 480 horsepower, black or Dark Highland Green paint, and black wheels, the third Bullitt model looks like the best yet.

The fifth-generation Toyota RAV4 made its debut in New York with a design influenced by the larger, more off-road capable 4Runner SUV. A new Adventure model butches up the look further, the XSE Hybrid becomes the most powerful RAV4, and a suite of active safety features comes standard.