2018 Chevrolet Tahoe Custom Midnight is blacked out on a budget

Chevrolet Tahoe buyers looking for a blacked-out appearance package previously had to step up to the LT or Z71 models, but that changes with the 2018 Tahoe Custom Midnight.

The brand announced the latest Tahoe variant on Tuesday, and Chevrolet hopes the black-out package on a budget will court additional buyers to its full-size SUV. Recall, Chevy introduced the Tahoe Custom model last summer as a value-packed trim. Notably, it deletes the third row for extra cargo space, and the Custom Midnight model follows in its footsteps.

Based on the LS trim, the Tahoe Custom Midnight adds a typical host of black elements such as 18-inch painted black wheels wrapped in Goodyear Wrangler DuraTrac tires, a black grille, off-road assist steps, and black bowtie emblems. For infotainment, customers get an 8.0-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plus 4G LTE-enabled Wi-Fi capability. Additionally, the Tahoe Custom Midnight includes a rearview camera and remote start.

Chevrolet's suite of active safety features is also available, though the Rear Seat Reminder system is standard to remind drivers of objects left in the second row.

All Tahoe Custom Midnights feature a 5.3-liter V-8 engine good for 355 horsepower with an EPA-estimated 16 mpg city, 23 mpg highway, and 19 mpg combined for rear-wheel drive models. Four-wheel drive Tahoe Custom Midnights return an EPA-estimated 16/22/18 mpg.

The blacked-out SUV will begin to trickle into dealerships in spring 2018 and will start at $45,995, which includes a $1,295 destination fee. For those keeping score at home, that's $1,000 more than the standard Tahoe Custom.