BMW X5 spy shots, original G-Class run-out sale, Trans Am 455: Car News Headlines

2019 BMW X5 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

BMW is out testing a redesigned X5. The new SUV will be the nameplate’s fourth generation, and judging by the latest spy shots it will take on a sharper, more dynamic look. The debut will take place later this year.

Mercedes-Benz has a redesigned G-Class but the original, whose design has hardly changed since it was first launched in 1979, is still on sale. The 2018 model year is your last chance to buy a new example of the original icon.

The folks at Trans Am Depot have built an even more extreme version of their Camaro-based 455 Super Duty. It's designed for drag racing and has 1,100 horsepower—at the wheels!

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

