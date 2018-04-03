Report: Audi Q1 due in 2020

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2016 Audi Q2 Enlarge Photo

Audi sells a compact crossover SUV called the Q2 overseas. The vehicle is similar in size to the Q3 sold here but sportier and even more car-like in its demeanor.

Audi sees room for an even smaller SUV, however, and plans to launch it in the coming years.

The model will be called the Q1 and according to Auto Express we'll see it in 2020. The British publication cites recent comments made by Audi sales and marketing exec Bram Schot when questioned about a Q1.

“Depending on the business opportunities, we decide on the future product portfolio,” he said. “But don’t be surprised if in two or three years you do see the car, as we try to react fast to markets.”

2019 Audi A1 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

The Q1 is thought to be in development alongside a redesigned A1 (shown above) due out late this year or early next, with both subcompacts utilizing the smallest version of the Volkswagen Group’s flexible MQB platform. Volkswagen will get its own version of the Q1 in the form of a production version of 2016's T-Cross Breeze concept.

Unfortunately, the Q1 won't reach the United States as Audi's local bosses have ruled out launching any models smaller than the A3 and Q3 in these parts. That's why we also miss out on the Q2.

Note, Audi in 2015 confirmed a Q1 for 2016. However, the vehicle being referred to was actually the Q2. Audi was originally set to call the Q2 a Q1 since the rights to the Q2 name were owned by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. However, Audi eventually managed to persuade FCA to let it use the name.