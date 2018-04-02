Report: Audi listening to calls for RS Avants in US

Follow Jeff Add to circle



We're going to file this one jointly under "Take With a Massive Grain of Salt" and "We'll Believe It When We See It." Audi is apparently paying attention the sect of car lovers who have a thing for the wagon. In Europe, you can buy all manner of fast Audi longroofs. According to Motor Trend, we might finally get the same option in the States, and they could arrive wearing RS badges.

Motor Trend spoke to Audi of America Vice President of Product Management Filip Brabec, who said Audi is looking "at potential new opportunities in the market. We keep holding discussions. Keep writing letters."

The wagon has its fans within the Audi corporate offices, but they need to see enough demand to build a successful business case. Right now that demand isn't there, but it appears the voices of what are likely a vocal minority are being heard.

The crossover is the sales king, and American car buyers generally don't want wagons. Still, the wagon offers almost everything a crossover provides while also delivering superior driving dynamics and (according to our eyes) far superior style.

It's long been a sore spot for U.S. wagon fans that so few choices are offered. Audi could add a few options to the list. If you're going to bring over wagons, you might as well bring over your best.

Right now, the only Audi wagon available is the Allroad. It's a slightly raised A4 Avant, but a standard A4 Avant would also be welcome. The A5 Sportback, RS 5 Sportback, and A7 Sportback are all hatchbacks that come close to wagon utility.

While the tone of the Motor Trend piece makes it seem like a letter-writing campaign will help us get the RS 4 and RS 6 Avant here in the U.S., we sadly disagree.

Until the car buying public shouts with its wallets, automakers won't have the incentive to offer wagons. A handful are available, and they represent a wide sweep of the price ladder, so go buy one. Only then will the longroof return to glory here in America.