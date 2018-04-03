Trans Am Depot makes 455 Super Duty drag car with 1,100 horsepower

Follow Jeff Add to circle



Trans Am Depot has built an even more extreme version of its 1,000-horsepower 455 Super Duty based on the sixth-generation Chevrolet Camaro that we saw last year.

The new car, which tacks on the Racing designation, was built as a dedicated drag racer designed to challenge the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon. But did the company really need to dial up the performance to challenge the Dodge?

In an interview with Motor Trend published on Thursday, Tran Am Depot said it was happy with the 1,000-hp output of the 455 Super Duty but wanted to produce the same amount of power at the wheels for the 455 Super Duty Racing.

It turns out Trans Am Depot only needed to switch from pump gas to race gas and add methanol injection to achieve its goal. In fact, the company could achieve much higher numbers but is limited by the car's 8-speed automatic transmission, which already needed to be reinforced to handle the standard 455 Super Duty's output. The engine is a supercharged versoin of the Camaro SS's 6.2-liter V-8 that's also been stroked to a full 7.5 liters, or 455 cubic inches.

2017 Trans Am 455 Super Duty Enlarge Photo

The final number is 1,100 hp, or 260 more than the Demon running race fuel. Trans Am Depot estimates that the 455 Super Duty Racing will run the quarter mile in the low 9s and possibly even drop into the 8s.

Other modifications made to the car include include a 9.0-inch rear differential from Strange Engineering, a set of springs from Eibach, a roll cage and five-point harness, carbon fiber body panels, and a set of wheels from Weld wrapped in drag radials. A parachute has also been installed behind the rear license plate.

All of that speed doesn't come cheap. A "standard" 1,000-hp 455 Super Duty will run you nearly $110,000. This version with the full drag package? Trans Am Depot estimates the cost to be $190,000. We say estimates because this version isn't actually for sale right now. This example is a one-off to show what Trans Am Depot can do, and the development of this car could be used to fund more examples with slightly lower price tags.

So if you're looking for retro-styling on a straight-line rocket, you should probably reach out to Trans Am Depot and see how the development is unfolding.